Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its position in Fair Isaac by 9.0% during the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 916,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,802,000 after acquiring an additional 75,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fair Isaac by 253.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,879,000 after acquiring an additional 481,050 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,023,000. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its position in Fair Isaac by 9.9% during the second quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 322,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,411,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

FICO opened at $702.69 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $711.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $679.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $581.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.18. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. The firm had revenue of $344.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,770.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,998 shares of company stock worth $11,239,163. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.43.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

