Family Investment Center Inc. Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.7% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $109.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

