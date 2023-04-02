Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.5% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $833,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,095 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $347,253,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $446.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

