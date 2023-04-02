First Command Bank Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Command Bank grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $163.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.47. The company has a market cap of $311.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.33.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.