Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $20.25 on Thursday. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.75 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. Research analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $378,946.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,864.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Siemens AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $681,508,000. Siemens Pension Trust E V purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,254,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,097,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,988,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,192,000 after buying an additional 938,532 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after buying an additional 752,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.