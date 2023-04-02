Genesis Investment Management LLP Buys 280,883 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,141,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,883 shares during the period. PDD accounts for about 19.5% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in PDD were worth $174,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PDD by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in PDD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $75.90 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $106.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.80 and a 200-day moving average of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. PDD’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KGI Securities raised shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities.

