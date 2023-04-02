Genesis Investment Management LLP Buys 352,127 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,258,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 352,127 shares during the period. NetEase makes up about 10.2% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $91,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 8.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in NetEase by 39.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 175,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,371,000 after buying an additional 49,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 74.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in NetEase by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in NetEase in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetEase in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $88.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.32. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $108.77. The company has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.52%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

