Genesis Investment Management LLP Has $16.15 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Genesis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,144,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,400 shares during the period. Liberty Latin America makes up 1.8% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $16,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. 15.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LILA opened at $8.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.34. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer acquired 75,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $586,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,143,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,960,519.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

