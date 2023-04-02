Genesis Investment Management LLP Has $92.51 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,648,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,358 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for approximately 10.3% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $92,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of JD.com by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,590,000 after buying an additional 920,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD opened at $43.89 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $68.29. The company has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BOCOM International downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

