Genesis Investment Management LLP Sells 157,508 Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Genesis Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,401,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,508 shares during the quarter. Agora makes up 0.6% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Agora were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of API. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Agora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Agora by 420.3% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 56,822 shares in the last quarter. Portland Ltd purchased a new position in Agora during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,154,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,069,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agora by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,949,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,218 shares in the last quarter. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of API opened at $3.62 on Friday. Agora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

