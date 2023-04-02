Genesis Investment Management LLP Sells 6,715,356 Shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS)

Genesis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,176,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,715,356 shares during the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. accounts for about 0.1% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HEPS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 18.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 3,369,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after buying an additional 530,811 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 19.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 339,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 55,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Get D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. alerts:

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HEPS opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $2.81.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Profile

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $297.38 million during the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.