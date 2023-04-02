Genesis Investment Management LLP Sells 6,715,356 Shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS)

Genesis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,176,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,715,356 shares during the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. accounts for about 0.1% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HEPS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 18.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 3,369,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after buying an additional 530,811 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 19.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 339,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 55,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HEPS opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $2.81.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Profile
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.