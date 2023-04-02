Genesis Investment Management LLP Sells 80,750 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Genesis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 716,015 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 80,750 shares during the quarter. Credicorp comprises approximately 10.8% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $97,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,663,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 354.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,064,000 after acquiring an additional 249,824 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,657,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,693,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,912,000 after acquiring an additional 137,289 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 320,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,491,000 after acquiring an additional 117,225 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Credicorp Trading Up 0.2 %

About Credicorp

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $132.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.21 and a twelve month high of $182.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.