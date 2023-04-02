Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 307,864 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 307,864 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $164.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.53. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

