Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Securities raised shares of Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Incyte Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,423 shares of company stock worth $7,947,106. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $72.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.56. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.