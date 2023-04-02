Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,633,000 after buying an additional 207,243 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 49.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,317,000 after purchasing an additional 141,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,141,000 after purchasing an additional 133,741 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $25,616,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 813,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,260,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.9 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.22.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $150.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.28 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

