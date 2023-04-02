Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PTC were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 205.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 84.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 42.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 128.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other PTC news, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total transaction of $261,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $2,448,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,245,696 shares in the company, valued at $887,090,561.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total transaction of $261,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,262,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,479 shares of company stock worth $30,687,693 over the last 90 days. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $128.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.19. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $139.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. PTC’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.