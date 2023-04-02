Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after purchasing an additional 33,572 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,521,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,638,000 after purchasing an additional 26,367 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 744,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,958,000 after purchasing an additional 79,054 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 564,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,831,000 after purchasing an additional 69,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 334,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.88.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $318.00 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $440.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.