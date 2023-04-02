Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 42,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.13.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $92.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.99 and a 200-day moving average of $98.90. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $87.24 and a one year high of $111.12. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

