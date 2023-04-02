Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,437,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,579,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,193,621,000 after buying an additional 517,629 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 116.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 775,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,165,000 after buying an additional 417,218 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 91.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 565,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,381,000 after buying an additional 270,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $31,813,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $175.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.84 and a 200-day moving average of $177.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.50.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

