Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.06 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $160,476,000 after purchasing an additional 52,897 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $1,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,570.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 152,366 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 72,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays raised Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.35.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $117.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $141.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.19 and a 200-day moving average of $99.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading

