Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 61,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $949,582,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT opened at $70.63 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day moving average of $68.88.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

