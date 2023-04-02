Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,792 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,393,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,519,000 after buying an additional 754,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,802,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,329,000 after buying an additional 145,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,162,000 after buying an additional 224,263 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,957,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,666,000 after buying an additional 1,134,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,743,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,876,000 after buying an additional 85,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNT. Mizuho cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ LNT opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.30%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

