Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $826,000 Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,234 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,385 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Compass Point lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

HST opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

