Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $887,000 Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,902,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,631,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% in the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 471,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,303,000 after purchasing an additional 57,911 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 429,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $167,546,000 after purchasing an additional 35,749 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $93,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.7 %

DPZ opened at $329.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $330.85 and its 200-day moving average is $340.73. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $291.00 and a 1-year high of $426.44. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $344.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $299.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.58.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Articles

