Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $956,000 Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,909 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $97.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.47. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $203.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.45.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.