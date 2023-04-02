Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $980,000 Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 952.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLT opened at $210.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $265.30.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FLT. Barclays boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

