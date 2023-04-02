Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,907,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 377.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,384,000 after acquiring an additional 400,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,651,748,000 after acquiring an additional 390,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,129,000 after acquiring an additional 314,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $74,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS opened at $209.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.13%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.86.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

