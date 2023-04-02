Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 227.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Motco raised its position in shares of Evergy by 40.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evergy Stock Up 1.1 %

EVRG opened at $61.12 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.91. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.63 million. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 75.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

