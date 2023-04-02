Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 7,679 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 204.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 486.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,304,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.25 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 2.4 %

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

TECH opened at $74.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $113.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading

