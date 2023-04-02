Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,701,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,455,000 after acquiring an additional 45,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,370,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,154,000 after acquiring an additional 306,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Assurant by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,614,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,879,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Assurant by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Assurant by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,084,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Price Performance

Assurant stock opened at $120.07 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $194.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.