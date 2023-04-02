Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,037 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 107.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 3.8 %

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

NYSE:KIM opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 613.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KIM has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.23.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.