Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,057 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 183.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 28.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.42.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,386.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,951,740. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetApp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.21.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

