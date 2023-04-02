Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,437 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.5 %

BATS CBOE opened at $134.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.12 and a 200-day moving average of $123.94. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.