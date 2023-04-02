Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,258 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,323,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,208,000 after acquiring an additional 32,869 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Boston Properties by 205.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 43,292 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Boston Properties by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,281,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,076,000 after acquiring an additional 82,441 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Boston Properties by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, Director Matthew J. Lustig purchased 10,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Up 1.5 %

BXP stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.43 and its 200 day moving average is $69.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.08. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 72.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays cut Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.72.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Further Reading

