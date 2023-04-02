Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,649 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 80.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in CarMax by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.30.

CarMax stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $106.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.49 and a 200-day moving average of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

