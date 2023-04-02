Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 481 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 114,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BIO stock opened at $479.02 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.63 and a 1-year high of $607.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $475.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $730.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $849,306.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.