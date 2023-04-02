Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 5,399 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $57.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.