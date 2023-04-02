Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 6,378 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,378 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 417.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.07.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 257,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $14,636,304.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,488,681 shares in the company, valued at $141,680,609.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on LKQ in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

