Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 6,520 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,640,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on HRL shares. Stephens cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

HRL stock opened at $39.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

