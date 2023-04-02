Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 75 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NVR by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in NVR by 425,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 340,271 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NVR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,787,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,719,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,572.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5,239.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,707.36. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,586.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.64.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 56.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $89.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,956.00.

In related news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,541.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,367,422.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,541.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,327 shares of company stock valued at $38,173,143. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

