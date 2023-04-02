Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 809 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,683,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.62.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of TYL opened at $354.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $453.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $328.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.35.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at $26,867,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total transaction of $1,442,768.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,366,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,898 shares of company stock worth $6,195,979 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Stories

