Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 81,612 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,612 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $28,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $130.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.94 and its 200-day moving average is $130.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

