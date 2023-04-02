Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 8,616 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,616 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in EQT were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQT. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in EQT by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 25,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth $700,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth $1,155,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its stake in EQT by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 810,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,419,000 after acquiring an additional 147,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

EQT Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.83. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.