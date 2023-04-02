Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 8,881 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,881 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,011 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.6% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,864,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 7,694,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,785,000 after acquiring an additional 814,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IPG shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPG opened at $37.24 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.10%.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

