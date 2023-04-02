Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,238 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 11,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 61.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $195,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,089 shares in the company, valued at $29,312,143.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $27,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at $843,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $195,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,312,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,878 shares of company stock worth $1,918,822 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

