Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,464 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,185.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Featured Stories

