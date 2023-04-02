Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Regency Centers by 4.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in Regency Centers by 3.4% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Barclays upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

Regency Centers Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $61.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $73.41.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $314.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 39.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.20%.

Regency Centers announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

