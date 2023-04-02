HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 131 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 163,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,883,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 126,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,316,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $772,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,006,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,116 shares of company stock worth $12,126,247 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY opened at $254.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $255.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.84.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.73.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

