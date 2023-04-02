HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 4.4% during the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $60.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $86.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.07. The company has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

