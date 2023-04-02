HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $522,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.5% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

VOOG stock opened at $230.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $199.36 and a 12-month high of $283.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.64.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

